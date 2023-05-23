SP: Drunk New York Man Drove 103 MPH On I-84 In Hudson Valley

SP: Drunk New York Man Drove 103 MPH On I-84 In Hudson Valley

Google/Canva

Police allege a Hudson Valley man driving drunk and very recklessly on a highway.

On Monday, New York State Police announced an arrest was made after an alleged drunk driver was clocked speeding on Interstate 84 in the region.

New York State Police: Wallkill man stopped for traveling 103 mph on Interstate 84, arrested for DWI

Canva
loading...

On Sunday, May 21, around 5 a.m., New York State Police patrolling Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery observed a 2019 Jeep Cherokee traveling west at approximately 103 mph in a 65-mph zone, police say.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The driver pulled over and was later identified as a 23-year-old man from the Town of Wallkill.

While speaking with the trooper it was determined that the 23-year-old wasn't only driving recklessly on the highway, but was also driving drunk, according to New York State Police.

Wallkill Man Charged With DWI On I-84 In Town of Montgomery

Google Maps
loading...

The Town of Wallkill man had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .12 percent, officials say.

Read More: State Of Emergency Declared In Nearly 30 New York State Counties

He was charged with Driving While Impaired (DWI) and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Montgomery Court on June 20, 2023, at 2 p.m.

This Is How Many Driver's License Points Speeding Costs In New York

Here's how many points speeding and other tickets will add to your driver's license.

Chick-Fil-A Opens Surprise Free Pop-Up In Mid-Hudson Valley

Massive World-Class Dinosaur Theme Park Planned For Hudson Valley

Another Hudson Valley hometown is in the running to be the site of a massive world-class dinosaur theme park. 

Where The Hudson Valley Is Gaining, Losing Residents

Most of the Hudson Valley is gaining new residents. How many residents has your county gained or lost?

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Categories: Hudson Valley News, Orange County
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Hudson Valley Post