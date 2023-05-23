SP: Drunk New York Man Drove 103 MPH On I-84 In Hudson Valley

Police allege a Hudson Valley man driving drunk and very recklessly on a highway.

On Monday, New York State Police announced an arrest was made after an alleged drunk driver was clocked speeding on Interstate 84 in the region.

New York State Police: Wallkill man stopped for traveling 103 mph on Interstate 84, arrested for DWI

On Sunday, May 21, around 5 a.m., New York State Police patrolling Interstate 84 in the town of Montgomery observed a 2019 Jeep Cherokee traveling west at approximately 103 mph in a 65-mph zone, police say.

The driver pulled over and was later identified as a 23-year-old man from the Town of Wallkill.

While speaking with the trooper it was determined that the 23-year-old wasn't only driving recklessly on the highway, but was also driving drunk, according to New York State Police.

Wallkill Man Charged With DWI On I-84 In Town of Montgomery

The Town of Wallkill man had a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) of .12 percent, officials say.

He was charged with Driving While Impaired (DWI) and issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Montgomery Court on June 20, 2023, at 2 p.m.

