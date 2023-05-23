Drunk Motorcycle Rider Kills Friend In Hudson Valley, Police

New York State Police investigated a fatal crash involving two motorcycles. Police allege the surviving friend was riding drunk.

New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an investigation into a fatal crash in Sullivan County, on Monday.

State Police Liberty Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Two Motorcycles

On Sunday, May 21, 2023, at approximately 6:00 p.m., New York State Troopers from the Liberty barracks responded to 3207 State Route 55 in the town of Bethel for a report of two motorcycles involved in a crash.

An investigation determined two men from Dingman’s Ferry, Pennsylvania, were traveling south on State Route 55 when they collided with one another.

William Baily, 42, was ejected from his 2003 Harley Davidson and struck a utility pole.

Life-saving measures were performed by members of the White Lake Fire Department, however, Bailey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, police say.

Joseph Messina, 40, was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson at the time of accident. Messina was transported to Garnet Hospital in Catskills where he was treated and released.

The two men are friends on social media.

Police Allege One Rider Was Drunk

During the investigation it was determined that Messina was impaired by alcohol, police say. The police did not release his BAC.

Messina was charged with aggravated unlicensed operator and DWI. He was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Bethel Town Court on June 26, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

This incident remains under investigation.

