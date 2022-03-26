NYS DMV: Drivers Must Do These 9 Things While Behind the Wheel

How long has it been since you took drivers-ed? If it has only been a few years, you might know all of the following 'rules' that have been laid out by the DMV, Department of Motor Vehicles.

If it has been a while, look over the following and see how many of these things you do or don't do.

What 'Rules of the Road' are you not following?

Do you wear your seatbelt? If you don't have a legal reason to not wear it, then you should just put it on, it will help you save money by not having to pay for a ticket.

You need to be (at all times) alert for drivers, pedestrians, moon rocks, objects falling from the sky at any time. While the latter might not really happen, being aware of what's going on and not being distracted is imperative.

Are you legally required to use your blinker when you change lanes?

While some drivers probably don't realize, you are supposed to signal when changing lanes, and signal before you make that change. The #1 complaint from fellow drivers is "No one uses their blinker."

The next most complained about thing is that no one is ready to yield the right of way. When in doubt, just let the other person go. It's not worth the aggravation or the anger.

Exactly how close are you supposed to follow the driver in front of you?

Remember that three second rule that the driving videos would talk about? Three seconds is the minimum. Another good rule would be to allow three car lengths between you and the person in front of you. While it's not always possible, it is a suggested following distance from the DMV.

Driving for long distances? Stop and allow yourself a few moments to stretch your legs, get some fresh air, and re-energize before setting back out on your journey.

When it rains, should you do something different? Are you legally required to do something?

When it is raining, you should allow for longer stopping and following distances.

When it is raining, you are supposed to have your headlights on and your windshield wipers on. Whenever you use your wipers, your headlights are supposed to be on.

When possible reduce distractions and noise inside the vehicle or car. The distractions can be the air-conditioning or heater, other passengers, or the radio.

