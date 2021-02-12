Drive-Thru Soup? It’s a thing.

In the past year we’ve seen drive-thru everything. Drive-thru haunted houses, drive-thru visits with Santa, drive-thru s’mores. And now I’ll tell you about the perfect cold weather drive-thru that will also help out a good cause. I’m talking about soup. Yup, you heard me right. A soup drive-thru.

On Saturday, March 13, from 10AM - 2PM, the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church will be hosting a drive thru Soup Event at Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church, 2381 New Hackensack Road in Poughkeepsie to benefit local churches through Mid-Hudson Love INC. It sounds both cozy and delicious.

There will be two different kinds of soup available. Since it’s almost St. Patrick’s Day, there will be a corned beef with cabbage soup, and also a chicken noodle with lemon and dill. Each soup comes with fresh bakery rolls, and all for a donation of only $8 per pint or $12 per quart. Soups can be ordered prior to the event simply by going to the Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church website and filling out a form, or you can just show up on the day of the event.

Nothing warms you up better on a chilly day than a hot bowl of soup, and if you can warm your heart at the same time by doing a good deed, then it’s a win/win situation. To find out more about the Drive-thru Soup Event at Poughkeepsie United Methodist Church on March 13, check out the event facebook page. Drive-thru soup, huh? I guess it’s a thing. But it sounds like a pretty good thing.