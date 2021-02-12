New Rules For Fully Vaccinated New York Residents

Gov. Cuomo confirmed there are some new rules for New Yorkers once fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the CDC announced anyone who's fully vaccinated from coronavirus won't have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone infected with the virus and aren't showing any symptoms.

This new rule applies only to people who have received both shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The new rule doesn't start until two weeks after the second shot, because it can take up to two weeks to build full immunity after the second shot, officials say. The rule only lasts for 90 days because it remains unclear how long the vaccine remains effective.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo and New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker released a joint statement and confirmed New York will follow the CDC's new guidance.

"Yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance regarding quarantine following exposure to someone with suspected or confirmed COVID-19. According to the guidance, 'asymptomatic fully vaccinated individuals', meaning those who have received both shots and at least two weeks have passed since the second shot, are no longer required to quarantine within 90 days after the second shot," Cuomo and Zucker stated. "From the outset of the pandemic, New York State has followed the science and listened to the experts, and quarantine requirements only for New Yorkers who have received both shots will be similarly updated to reflect the CDC's new guidance. However, the science regarding COVID transmissibility post-vaccination remains unsettled, and this updated guidance is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down."

Despite getting both shots, health officials stress anyone who is fully vaccinated still needs to take the proper precautions, like mask-wearing and social distancing, to avoid getting infected.

"All New Yorkers, including those who have been fully vaccinated, should continue to wear masks, social distance, and be smart until herd immunity is reached and this pandemic is fully relegated to the history books," Cuomo and Zucker added.

