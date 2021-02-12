Couples to Wed at Hudson Valley Dunkin’ Have Been Named

Meet one of the New York couples who will be getting married at Dunkin' Donuts in Middletown.

As we reported last week, Dunkin' has decided to throw two of their customers a safe, socially distanced ceremony that they'll never forget. The legendary donut chain has teamed up with I Do Drive-Thru to give three lucky couples a once-in-a-lifetime wedding ceremony at their drive-thru window.

The ceremony is scheduled for Friday, February 12 at the Dunkin' on Route 211 in the Town of Walkill, and one couple couldn't be happier about winning.

According to The Albany Times Union, Selena Stallmer and Brian Dinsmore from the Capital Region are among the couples who will be exchanging vows at the drive-thru on Friday afternoon. A post on Selena's Instagram page explains why winning the contest is so important to her and her fiance.

We were supposed to be getting married this June but we decided to postpone because of the pandemic. Brian and I both go to Dunkin every morning for coffee. He gets his usual large cold brew (black) and I'm a sucker for the seasonal flavors in my iced coffee! Brian and I are both essential workers (he's an electrician and I work as a direct support profressional helping people with disabilities) and being able to get our coffee every morning has added a little bit of normalcy throughout the crazy past year! Dunkin has become a staple in our household so what better way to get married than in your drive-thru!

The good news for couples in the Hudson Valley is that even if you didn't get selected for the drive-thru wedding, you're still invited to visit this specially-selected Dunkin' location between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. for a drive-thru vow renewal or commitment ceremony.

To celebrate the nuptials that will be happening at the Route 211 Dunkin', the company will also be launching a special online wedding pop-up shop. Specially designed wedding merchandise incorporating the Dunkin' brand is now available on their website.