Did You Know Jackie Gleason Lived in a Lower Hudson Valley UFO?

Okay, so it's not a real UFO but the idea was definitely there.

A friend of mine randomly came across a 7,450 square foot home in Westchester County with 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, but it was in the strangest circular shape. A few Google searches later, and we learn that said home used to belong to actor Jackie Gleason.

Gleason, who famously portrayed Ralph Kramden on The Honeymooners, designed the house himself according to 6sqft.com. Back in 2018, when the house was on the market, the website explained, "Gleason was a UFO lover who referred to the home, which is circular inside and out as 'The Mothership.'"

According to Zillow, the house isn't currently on the market. But it sure is fun to take a look around. Take a look below:

To the Moon!