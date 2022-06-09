Deer Falls Into Septic Tank In Sullivan County
New York Forest Rangers had to save a deer in Sullivan County that somehow fell into a septic tank.
On Wednesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol. This week's report included forest rangers rescuing a turtle in Orange County and a deer in Sullivan County.
Deer Down A Sink Hole in Phillipsport, Sullivan County, New York
On Friday, June 3, ECOs Doroski and Walraven responded to a call for a deer caught in a sinkhole in Phillipsport. The responding forest rangers found the deer stuck in an abandoned septic tank, officials say.
The deer appeared to fall through the top of an abandoned septic tank and was unable to get free at an undisclosed property in Phillipsport, according to the DEC.
The owner of the property gave ECOs Doroski and Walraven tools to dig up soil from the perimeter of the septic tank. This helped reduce the angle and created a pathway to aid the deer, officials say.
Deer Rescued From Septic Tank in Sullivan County
ECO Walraven wrapped a rope around the deer and both forest rangers pulled the deer out of the hole.
The deer was said to be exhausted but otherwise unharmed. After regaining some energy, the deer ran out of sight a short time later, officials say.
The property owner was advised to fill in the tank as soon as possible.