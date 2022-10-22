Where This Futuristic Drill Will Be Tunneling Under New York

This thing might look like it came straight out of a science-fiction movie, but this amazing robotic machine is real... and it's coming to New York.

Underground Drill in New York

Meet P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N., a "microtunnel boring machine" that will be put to work by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC). It's been lowered a loooong way down (below), to essentially drill where humans can't safely access. Here's why.

NYSDEC via Facebook P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N.'s view after it was lowered down by a crane (NYSDEC via Facebook) loading...

Bay Park Conveyance Project in New York

"The Bay Park Conveyance Project successfully launched the second microtunnel boring machine from a shaft at the Cedar Creek Water Pollution Control Plant", began a post from the NYSDEC. As the pictures show, it was no easy undertaking.

NYSDEC via Facebook NYSDEC via Facebook loading...

P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N "Boring Machine"

The machine's purpose is to dig an underground tunnel nearly two miles long in Long Island, NY as part of the Bay Park Conveyance Project. The tunnel will aid in treated water transportation, part of the project's mission to improve water quality and storm preparedness in Nassau County. What's just as cool, though, is how the drill was named.

NYSDEC via Facebook NYSDEC via Facebook loading...

P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N is the second microtunnel boring machine to be put work by the project, alongside its counterpart, MARSH-MELLOW. Both names were taken from entries of a contest that was issued to local middle school students. The acronym P.O.S.E.I.D.O.N was submitted by a team of sixth-graders, and stands for "Project of Science to Expel an Incredibly Damaging Overabundance of Nitrogen", a nod to the water treatment goal of the project.

Get our free mobile app

There's tons of amazing projects happening all over New York State, including here in the Hudson Valley. Hiking therapy animals might not have the technological appeal of an underground drill, but they're certainly cuter. Meet them below.

Meet the Hiking Therapy Animals of the Hudson Valley Eleanor Pigby made a splash on social media around the Hudson Valley this week. Turns out she's part of a pretty special team. Get to know Eleanor and the rest of the Pets For Purpose Animal Therapy group of The Summit School in Nyack.