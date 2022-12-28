DCSPCA Adopted Pup Shines On Cover of CT Dog Magazine

A dog that was once living in one Hudson Valley animal shelter is now a rising star across the border in Connecticut, featured on the front cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine.

Charlie, formerly known as Tank when he was a young pup at the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park, is thriving with his family in New Milford CT and enjoying his time in the spotlight.

Hudson Valley Adopted Dog Graces Cover of Connecticut Dog Magazine

A dog that once called the Dutchess County SPCA in Hyde Park home is now featured on the cover of the Winter 2022 issue of Connecticut Dog Magazine after being named the cover contest winner.

Known in 2018 as Tank, a two-month-old Australian Kelpie pup that was adopted out of the Dutchess County SPCA, now Charlie, age 5, and living the good life across the border in Connecticut.

Charlie's human mom credits the dog with motivating her to make some significant changes in her life.

Charlie is loyal, intelligent and energetic. He loves to go swimming, play frisbee, and go on hikes. Charlie gives me motivation to stay active and achieve my goals. I went back to college, graduated, and now I’m currently in school for my masters degree so we can have a better life.

In his two page spread in the Winter 2022 Connecticut Dog Magazine feature, in addition to adorable photos, Charlie's mom also shared some fun facts about the former Hudson Valley resident.

Calling him her 'forever best friend,' Charlie's mom shared that he's loyal and talks about the unbreakable bond they've created over the years. Some of his nicknames include Charlie Brown, peanut beans and Charles, among others.

She also shared that Charlie is a 'player by day and cuddle bug by night, taking up all the space in the bed and cuddling up with his favorite humans.'

You can see Charlie's photos and learn more about Charlie's favorite things and family life by reading his feature on pages 8-9 of the magazine.

How Former Hudson Valley Pup Ended Up on CT Magazine Cover

The Connecticut Dog Magazine does an annual cover contest for a dog to be featured, and according to the Winter 2022 issue, hundreds of contest entries came in. Ten dogs were selected as finalists and then voting took place on their website for a two week span where Charlie came out victorious.

Maya Schmidt, DCSPCA Marketing Director, shared the following regarding Charlie's feature:

We’re thrilled to see Charlie living his best life in his forever home, and so excited to see him featured as Connecticut Magazine’s cover dog! Charlie’s story is a reminder that when we adopt we not only have the chance to give an animal the wonderful life they deserve, but they also transform our lives for the better.

