Caution: These Holiday Items Could Poison Your Pets

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Everyone seems to be a bit happier during the holiday season. There's more hot chocolate, cinnamon and gingerbread drinks available to warm our bodies from the cold.

We can look forward to the exchanging and receiving of thoughtful Christmas gifts. The uplifting Christmas movies and music bring such joy into our lives.

The Holiday Season Allows Us To Spend More Time With Friends And Family

This time of year is truly special because of the Christmas magic.

Decorating is also a fun way to celebrate and ring in the holiday season. However, there are certain items, plants and decorations to avoid putting out for the safety of our loving pets.

Here's A List Of Holiday Items That Could Harm Your Pets

There Are Certain Plants To Avoid

It's cozy to fill out home with holiday cheer and Christmas plants. However, there are some that our pets should not get into.

Poinsettias, lilies and amaryllis should not be inside of a home with pets. Holly and mistletoe should also not be purchased.

Be careful of having a real Christmas tree as well. Make sure pets do not bite or eat the pine needles or drink from the water.

There Are Certain Decorations To Avoid

One of the best parts about the holiday season is decorating. It feels uplifting to put out fun, holiday decorations throughout our homes. However, its important to keep our pets safe by not putting out dangerous decorations.

Decorations such as tinsel and anything with string or ribbons should be avoided. Having candles lit and ornaments hanging low from the tree should also be avoided.

Keep edible items such as candy and certain foods away from pets.

There Are Certain Essential Oils To Avoid

Those who have pets may be aware of avoiding essential oils. Some are mindful of which scents they diffuse while others choose to not have them around at all.

There are certain essential oils that are dangerous to cats and dogs. For the holiday season, there are essential oils that must stay away from our pets.

Scents such as wintergreen, pine, citrus, birch, peppermint, cinnamon, clove, tea tree, thyme, ylang-ylang, oregano, lavender and more are not recommended for pets.

What do you do to keep your pets safe on a daily basis and during the holiday season?

