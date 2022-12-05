Hudson Valley Business Slammed For ‘Disgusting’ Parade Float

A Hudson Valley business is being criticized for a vulgar display during a local holiday parade.

On Saturday night the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Vehicles from local businesses were decked out in lights as families lined the streets to greet Santa Claus. This wholesome kid-friendly event was supposed to bring joy, but one local business' parade float has created a firestorm of controversy.

Snow Fountain Supply, a landscaping business on Traver Rd in Pleasant Valley entered a large commercial vehicle in the parade. Like many of the other floats, the truck was illuminated with lights and paraded down Route 44 and North Avenue ahead of Santa Claus. However, a message displayed on the back of the truck has been called out for being inappropriate.

Until the day before the parade, the Pleasant Valley Recreation Department was accepting entries for floats. Touted as the "biggest parade yet," organizers of the event were encouraging local businesses to enter themselves in the parade for a chance to win a trophy for the best-decorated vehicle. A "very special guest" was being advertised as a judge who would award the winning floats.

The Snow Fountain Supply truck was one of the dozens of vehicles that were allowed to participate in the parade. But, according to paradegoers, the controversial float went too far, ruining the experience for many families. Residents are still expressing their outrage over the inclusion of a flag on the back of the Snow Fountain Supply truck that displayed the "F-word" in large letters along with an angry political message.

Although we won't print the word here, the expletive was not censored on the flag and was so large that onlookers couldn't miss it. The flag read "F--- Biden and f--- you for voting for him." In retrospect, telling paradegoers to "F" themselves is probably not the best way to spread holiday cheer.

Those who attended the parade say the banner was completely uncalled for. The event was not political in nature and was geared toward children. Many residents have turned to social media to complain about the expletive, calling it "disgusting" and "tasteless."

The majority of residents who are upset about the vulgar message say it has nothing to do with politics, but everything to do with respect. A similar controversy has been taking place over a protestor on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie who has been flying the same flag and shouting obscenities at drivers and passengers. Just like the parade float, many families say they don't object to someone expressing their opinion, but do take issue with obscenities directed at children.

Many local Republicans have condemned the parade float and criticized the company for displaying the F-word at a family event. The company's Facebook page has also received many negative comments and reviews from residents upset about the profanity. Deanna Mumbulo-Poet called the float tasteless.

Any Company who feels the need to disrupt a holiday parade by displaying a tasteless flag isn't a company I would ever work with. They are entitled to their political views but should have the know-withall to not display something so tasteless in a family environment.

There are also messages of support from those who agree with the company's message. Poughkeepsie activist Frankie Flowers didn't specifically endorsed the use of the profane flag, but has come to the business owner's defense. Flowers criticized one of the commenters who were offended by the flag saying, "Do you even know Joe? Have you ever had a conversation with him? Do you know his family?"

We want to know what you think about the parade float. Do you agree with the use of the F-word in the parade or do you think the landscaping company went over the line. Let us know your thoughts by sending a message on our station app.

