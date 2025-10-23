Dangerous AI “Homeless” Prank Sparks Panic Across New York

A very dangerous nationwide prank has hit the Hudson Valley. Police warn someone is going to get "hurt."

Police in New York are now warning residents about dangerous viral pranks.

Homeless Man Prank Now Impacting New Yorkers

A viral prank involving AI-generated images of a "homeless man" is happening in New York State. Officials say this prank is dangerous and has led to real 911 calls.

"We get it — some pranks are funny and we like to laugh at the best of them. Some, though, pose a public safety risk, and then we unfortunately have to come here and address them," the Yonkers Police Department states on Facebook.

It's Happening The Hudson Valley

The Yonkers Police Department says the prank has happened "a few times," so they issued a press release to try and put a stop to this "before someone gets hurt."

The prank, which is going viral on social media like TikTok and Instagram, involves sending realistic AI-created images of a "homeless man" or "stranger" in their home. Often, the photo shows this unknown man sitting on the couch, standing in the hallway, or sleeping in a bed.

Pranksters send the photos to their parents, siblings, or roommates with the goal to freak them out.

The result is panic, 911 calls and officers racing over with their lights-and-sirens activated, only to find out it’s a fake image.

"That’s not just a waste of resources… it’s a real safety risk for officers who are responding and for the family members who are home if our officers get there before the prank is revealed and rush into the home to apprehend this "intruder" that doesn't exist," the Yonkers Police Department adds.

What Hudson Valley Residents Can Do

Talk to your kids about AI. These tools are amazing, but using them to stage fake emergencies? That’s dangerous, not funny.

Pause before calling 911. If you get a scary image, ask questions first. Make sure it’s real. Make sure your family knows what’s going on before emergency services are involved.

If your child tries this prank, stop them. It’s not harmless fun — it could have serious consequences.

