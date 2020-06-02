Cuomo: Multiple Social Crises Colliding in New York

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said multiple social crises are colliding across New York.

On Tuesday during his COVID-19 briefing, Cuomo said the government is most important when in the middle of a crisis.

He says right now there are multiple social crises colliding. The COVID-19 crisis and the "murder" of George Floyd. To solve the problem, Cuomo said first you must separate the issues.

On COVID-19, Cuomo announced more good news, new COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an "all-time low," of 154. 58 New Yorkers died in the last 24 hours, around the same number the past few days.

Cuomo announced Western New York enters Phase 2 on Tuesday and the Captial Region should enter Phase 2 on Wednesday.

Summer day camps will open on June 29, Cuomo announced on Tuesday in a move that surprised some. The State is still reviewing the situation on sleepover summer camps.

On the Floyd situation, Cuomo said you have the protestors and the criminals who are using this opportunity to loot and riot.

Cuomo said the protestors are "rightly outraged" and have mostly held "peaceful protests."

"What do they want, they want reforms that should have happened 30-40 years ago. They want America to be better," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said criminals are "seizing and exploiting" the moment to loot and riot across New York State.

Cuomo said we must separate the protests from looting which he believes are two very different situations, with different people and different issues.

"We can't blur the line between these problems. The protesters are separate from the looters. There is no comparison between the two. The looting and criminal activity must stop immediately," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said the police must do a better job to stop the looting and riots.

"The police must stop the looting and the criminal activity. They did not do that in New York City last night and I am disappointed and outraged at what happened in New York City last night," Cuomo said.

Cuomo said 13,000 members of the National Guard are on standby and the New York State Police is ready to act.

"To the protesters, I ask them to be calm and peaceful, so the police can do their jobs with the looting and criminal activity. I also remind the protesters their act is justified, but please remember we are still in the middle of a pandemic," Cuomo said.