Can You Identify this Creepy Creature Roaming Around Beacon?

Please hold you logical answers and responses until the end of this post.

We understand the Hudson Valley is filled with wildlife. We're home to so many different species of animals. Bears, coyotes, foxes bobcats. You name it, we've seen it.

Of course we've also had reports of other unusual creatures...like Bigfoot frolicking around town.

However, the latest animal (or creature, you be the judge) spotted in Dutchess County is giving me folklore vibes. More specifically, Chupacabra vibes. For those who are normal and have no idea what I'm talking about, a Chupacabra according to Encyclopedia Britannica is a:

Latin American popular legend, a monstrous creature that attacks animals and consumes their blood. The name is derived from the Spanish words chupar (“to suck”) and cabra (“goat”) and can be translated as “goat-sucker.” As a fearsome but probably nonexistent creature, the chupacabra has been characterized as the southern equivalent of the Sasquatch.

Last night a photo of a four legged, animal made the rounds on social media as it was galivanting around Beacon.

A Beacon resident sent in screenshots from a video they took around 8 pm on Wednesday night, May 26th, near the Hudson View Apartment complex. Take a look:

NK

That long skinny tail? That 1 weirdly pointed ear, but the other stubby and pointed?

Yes, we know it's probably a coyote with mange, but there's always that slim chance that it could actually be a Chupacabra or, even worse, a hellhound.

Have you seen this animal around the Beacon area? If you do run into this Chupacabra/ hellhound/coyote better stay away.

4 Seasons of Hudson Valley Wildlife

4 of The Craziest Hudson Valley Bigfoot Stories of 2020

6 Hungry Bears Spotted Next to Hudson Valley Home