COVID Exposures at Hudson Valley Restaurants, Casino Eatery

Officials are warning residents of recent COVID exposures at three local restaurants, including one inside Resorts World Catskills.

On Wednesday, the Sullivan County Public Health Services confirmed that an employee who works at Cellaio, a restaurant at Resorts World Catskills, tested positive for COVID-19. There is currently no indication that the employee contracted the virus at the restaurant or impacted anyone else, officials say.

Public Health Services determined that this individual was working at Cellaio, located at 888 Resorts World Drive in Monticello, during the following dates and times:

• November 26 between 1:50 p.m. and 9:50 p.m.

• November 27 between 1:50 p.m. and 10 p.m.

• November 28 between 1:50 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.

“The restaurant closed on Monday and Tuesday, and a deep thorough cleaning was completed. Contact tracing was completed and known close contacts with other staff were identified and were placed on quarantine,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw stated. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

Representatives for the restaurant have confirmed that the employee followed all health and safety protocols while on property including wearing a mask at all times, and that the restaurant operates the highest commercially available air filtration system in the County, which greatly mitigates the chances of any public exposure.

On Tuesday, the Sullivan County Public Health Services confirmed that a regular customer at the Liberty Diner tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others while visiting during their infectious period.

Public Health Services is advising anyone who was at the diner, located at 30 Sullivan Avenue in Liberty, during the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

• November 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 22 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 23 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 24 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 25 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“The restaurant has been and is following appropriate coronavirus protocols, including frequent sanitizing, distancing of tables, dividers between tables, and mask-wearing of staff as well as customers when entering and leaving the diner. However, due to the need to remove masks to consume food, it is possible that others may have been exposed,” McGraw said.

Also on Tuesday, the Orange County Health Department advised residents that if they worked at or visited the Chili’s restaurant at 33 Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown on Black Friday, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you think you were at the Chili’s restaurant during that time frame, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

The following parameters and protocols are based upon recommended preventive measures issued from the public health community. Follow these CDC guidelines to protect yourself and others:

• Stay at least six feet from other people.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a cloth face cover when around others.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick, even inside your home.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow and do not spit. Throw used tissues in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19.

• Take your temperature if symptoms develop.

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. Possible symptoms of COVID-19 include one or more of the following:

• Fever or chills

• Cough

• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

• Fatigue

• Muscle or body aches

• Headache

• New loss of taste or smell

• Sore throat

• Congestion or runny nose

• Nausea or vomiting

• Diarrhea

If someone is showing any of these signs, seek emergency medical care immediately: