COVID Exposures at Hudson Valley Diner, Chili’s, Transfer Station

Health officials from across the Hudson Valley are warning residents about COVID-19 exposures.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, the Orange County Health Department advised residents that if they worked at or visited the Chili’s restaurant at 33 Crystal Run Crossing in Middletown on Black Friday, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you think you were at the Chili’s restaurant during that time frame, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19.

Also on Tuesday, the Sullivan County Public Health Services confirmed that a customer at the Liberty Diner tested positive for COVID-19 and may have exposed others while visiting during their infectious period.

Public Health Services is advising anyone who was at the diner, located at 30 Sullivan Avenue in Liberty, during the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to coronavirus:

• November 21 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 22 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 23 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 24 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

• November 25 from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

“The restaurant has been and is following appropriate coronavirus protocols, including frequent sanitizing, distancing of tables, dividers between tables, and mask-wearing of staff as well as customers when entering and leaving the diner. However, due to the need to remove masks to consume food, it is possible that others may have been exposed,” Sullivan County Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian also announced on Tuesday an employee at the Town of Rhinebeck Transfer Station, located at 376 Stone Church Road in Rhinebeck, tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone who brought materials to the Rhinebeck Transfer Station on Saturday, Nov. 28 are advised to monitor for symptoms and seek testing if symptoms develop.

Symptoms of Coronavirus/COVID-19, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure, include: