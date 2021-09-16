COVID Exposure at New York Renaissance Faire in Hudson Valley

Health officials are warning about a COVID exposure at the New York Renaissance Faire in the Hudson Valley.

The Orange County Health Department is advising residents that if they worked or attended the New York Renaissance Faire located at 600 NY-17A, Tuxedo Park, on either Saturday, September 4 or Monday, September 6th, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

More information about the exposure wasn't released but Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you or your child were there, to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, which may include but are not limited to: fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea.

Anyone experiencing symptoms indicative of COVID-19 should contact their medical provider to discuss a plan of care.

Gelman advised residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure, due to a persistent increase in newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases throughout the county.

According to Gelman, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19, continues to be adhering to proper safety measures such as wearing your mask, vaccination, avoiding unnecessary contact with others, as well as practicing basic personal hygiene. This includes washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, refraining from touching your face and avoiding unnecessary contact with others.

