Covid Expired NYS Car Registrations Must Be Done by 11/3

Ok so you got a reprieve when it came time to re-register your car because of COVID. Car registrations as of March 1, 2020 didn't have to be taken care of, right? Yes, essentially you knew you were going to have a finite amount of time before you had to get the car re-registered.

Well, the time has come for you to take the necessary steps to make the car "legal' again. The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles says that you now have until November 3, 2020 to get the registration up to date.

What about the drivers license that expired after March 1, 2020 or your vehicles inspection certificate? When does that need to be taken care of?

According to the New York Department of Motor Vehicles website, if a drivers license expired on or after March 1, 2020 or your cars inspection expired with the same dates, the date to renew by has been extended by Executive Order.

When it comes to other documents, here is what the NYS DMV website has to say about when you need to get them renewed by:

Extension of Expired Documents All driver licenses and permits that expired March 1, 2020, or after and vehicle inspections that expired March 31 or after were previously extended and continue to be extended by Executive Order. In addition, the federal REAL ID enforcement deadline has been extended until October 1, 2021. Expired Non-Driver IDs and Vehicle Registrations Extension Ends November 3.

Vehicle registrations including temporary auto dealer registrations and non-driver identification cards that expired in March or after will no longer remain valid after November 3.

What is the longest length of time you have gone without knowing that your cars inspection had expired? That your registration had expired? My aunt went almost a whole year with an expired inspection sticker. When I asked her why, she simply said that she hadn't noticed that it was due for a new one.