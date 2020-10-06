COVID-19 is Spreading Again in Putnam, Ulster Counties

While parts of Orange and Rockland counties are considered COVID-19 hotspots, Putnam and Ulster counties are reporting a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Monday, the Putnam County Department of Health confirmed the county saw an increase in COVID-19 over the past week.

"Last week, we saw an increase in new COVID-19 cases in Putnam County," the Putnam County Department of Health wrote in a press release. " Along with the alarming increases in Orange and Rockland Counties in our region, we need to be aware and double-down on our efforts to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus."

The Putnam County Department of Health also released the following tips to slow the spread of coronavirus:

Only go out when necessary.

Wear your mask when you must go out.

Keep your distance in public.

Wash your hands often.

Make sure to answer your phone when the NYS Contact Tracing Team calls.

On Monday, two Putnam County schools closed after "small number positive Covid-19 cases" were confirmed from two schools. Officials in Putnam County also reported a COVID-19 exposure from a local diner and church.

Also on Monday, Ulster County reported its highest number of active COVID-19 cases since August. Nearly 20 new cases were reported in Ulster County over the weekend, bringing the number of active cases to 152. The county hasn't seen a number that high since August 11, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 dashboard.