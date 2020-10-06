COVID-19 Exposure at Hudson Valley Diner, Church

Individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 may have exposed others at a Hudson Valley diner as well as a church.

The Putnam County Health Department announced a member of the public who tested positive for COVID-19 was at the Eveready Diner at 90 Independent Way in Brewster on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Tuesday, Sept. 22. The individual was inside the restaurant on both days while contagious with COVID-19, according to the Putnam County Department of Health.

Officials say if you visited or worked at the diner on Saturday, Sept. 19 between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. or Tuesday, Sept. 22. between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., you may have been exposed to the virus.

The Putnam County Health Department also announced a member of the public who has tested positive for COVID-19 visited Fuente de Gracia Church in Brewster.

"If you worked at or visited Fuente de Gracia Church at 2 Marvin Ave, Brewster on Sunday, September 27 from 6pm to 9pm you may have been exposed to COVID-19," the Putnam County Health Department wrote on its website. "Please watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. Contact your physician with any concerns."