As 2021 is coming to a close, Covid-19 is following us right into 2022. With new variants such as the Delta and Omicron variants being discovered this year, we are far from out of the woods. It was reported this week that the United States hit nearly two million new cases of Covid-19, meaning that the daily average is up to 277,000. These numbers are the highest they have been during the pandemic. The large uptick in reported cases comes from the omicron variant sweeping across the states, leading to a high demand for testing. The government has announced that they will start mailing rapid test kits to homes in a couple of weeks. After the first batch is out, a new website will launch to order more kits.

Locally speaking, since Thanksgiving, the seven-day case rate has almost tripled, and hospitalizations have more than doubled in Dutchess County and the Mid-Hudson Region. The county health department issued a health alert on Wednesday, encouraging people to continue to wear masks in public indoor spaces, and to keep proper distancing. Health officials are also pushing those who are unvaccinated to get vaccinated, and those who are eligible should receive the booster.

The question remains; however, where can one go and get the booster? It can be hard finding a location with availability near you. Simply knowing where you need to go can be a struggle. Fortunately, searches like these have been made much easier by county health departments. Each county has compiled links to clinics, pharmacies, and other locations that are assisting in the efforts to vaccinate the public. To make things even easier for you, here is a list of the Hudson Valley counties, and the links to their departments of health.

