Cops: 6 Arrested For Selling Heroin, Fentanyl in Hudson Valley

Six were accused of trafficking of heroin and fentanyl from Massachusetts and New Jersey to the Hudson Valley.

This weekend the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced members of the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT) arrested six people following a long-term investigation into heroin and fentanyl sales throughout Ulster County.

Starting in late September 2020, URGENT began investigating the trafficking of heroin and fentanyl from Springfield, Massachusetts and Paterson, New Jersey to Ulster County, officials say.

The narcotics were being distributed by an organization using local hotels and motels as distribution points, according to police. Investigators conducted numerous undercover buys into several individuals identified as part of the organization. Additionally, members conducted intelligence-based traffic stops and executed search warrants resulting in the recovery of over 1,000 bags of heroin and fentanyl over the course of the investigation, police say.

The following individuals have been arrested and charged with the following:

Steven D. Warrick, 51, of Springfield, Massachusetts Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (2 Counts)

Louis S. Bellaro, 32, of Wawarsing Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (6 Counts) Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (6 Counts) Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Amber L. Mansfield, 27, of Ulster Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Julie A. Kogut, 41, of Saugerties Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree

Dylan W. Case, 51, of New Paltz Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (2 Counts)

Andrew D. Coddington, 29, of Ulster Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (2 Counts)



All were released to appear in court on a later date, with the exception of Mansfield, who was remanded to the Ulster County Jail on a probation violation as a result of the new charges.

