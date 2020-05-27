Cop Suspended After Shoplifting Arrest at Newburgh Walmart

The New York Post reports that Officer Johana Rios of the NYPD was shopping on Friday around 7pm at the Newburgh Walmart on Route 300. Rios, an officer at New York's 50th Precinct, was off duty when she allegedly stole items from the store. Rios is accused of stealing $125 worth of inventory from Walmart, although it's unclear what items police believe she had taken without paying.