Let's be honest: Adams Fairacre Farms is a mecca of the Hudson Valley. My dad lives over 40 minutes from his closest Adams location in Kingston, but every Sunday he still makes the drive up 209 to get his Mallomars, tuna steaks, and pluots.

When I was a kid, I loved going with him. Not because I wanted to check out the giant bins of apples (although those are pretty cool), but because of all the random and awesome things that Adams carried that had NO business being in a grocery store. And maybe that's why they have never really leaned into that description. Their website literally says that they're "always up to new tricks", and for that, I'm grateful.

I'm obviously not the only one who feels this way. It's not everyday that a farm can grow into a successful store, not to mention four stores (and counting). Not only am I happy to be there, but their employees seem to feel the same way. You wouldn't think it would be fun to buy salmon, but last Thursday I found myself smiling as I was walking away from the seafood department. But it's not about the things you expect to find there, it's about the things you don't expect.

Some might think that cherry merlot smoked black pepper spread is unique enough. And yes, that is an actual product I found myself considering as I rolled my cart around their Newburgh location recently. But there are even stranger things on Adams' shelves. The following are ten of the coolest/strangest/most unique items that your average non-Adamsphile would never expect to find in a local grocery store.

