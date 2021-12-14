BoxLunch: Disney, Star Wars & More at New Hudson Valley Spot

BoxLunch is a retail store that was launched by Hot Topic in 2015. See where their new Hudson Valley location is.

BoxLunch is a civic-minded web and brick and mortar specialty retailer that offers a curated collection of licensed and non-licensed merchandise. With every $10 spent, a meal is donated to a person in need through Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks. The store offers pop culture-themed products ranging from apparel, accessories, home goods, gifts, novelties, and collectibles.

BoxLunch has a lower Hudson Valley location in West Nyack at Palisades Center and a location in Albany at Colonie Center. Now a brand new location just opened at The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown. You'll find the store on the upper level next to Torrid. BoxLunch is your one-stop shop for Star Wars, Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel, and more!

Photo credit: The Galleria at Crystal Run

This past weekend at the official launch of the BoxLunch Middletown, NY location, the retail chain offered up gift cards to the first 50 people in line both Saturday and Sunday. Knowing a lot of people into Disney and Marvel stuff, I can only predict that BoxLunch will be a big success and another great addition to the mall. The mall recently added a new seafood restaurant to its roster as well. We wish BoxLunch the all the best and we'll definitely be visiting soon.