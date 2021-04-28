Community Rallying to Save Home of Fallen Hudson Valley Hero

The family of a deceased Hudson Valley hero desperately needs help from the community.

Dough Norman was a Marine and combat veteran who served in Vietnam. In 2019 he passed away, leaving behind the family's Ulster County home to his wife, Ginta. Before Norman passed away, the home was already in need of repair. Now the home is in a dangerous state and in need of "serious renovations."

vetzero

After serving our country and putting their lives on the line, many veterans have found themselves in tough situations after returning home. While there are many organizations to assist veterans, the demand for help is still overwhelming.

A group of Hudson Valley veterans have decided to help and announced that they are coming to the rescue. Volunteers are asking others to lend their assistance to help repair the home in honor of Norman, these veterans have vowed to help Ginta finally get the house fixed up and made suitable for living. They're asking for donations of funds, building materials and equipment to repair some of the areas of the home that have become unsafe.

Vetzero

Anyone with carpentry or other trade skills are being asked to donate their time to assist with renovations. If you're interested you can contact Kevin Keaveny at kevin.keaveny@hvcvr.org.

The outpouring of help for Norman's home comes at a time when several Hudson Valley veteran's groups are ramping up awareness for the plight of our veterans throughout the region. Local groups are spearheading the home renovation, including the Hudson Valley National Center for Veteran Reintegration, VetZero and the Vet-Cor Training Academy.