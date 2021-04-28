Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Parade Canceled

The parade was scheduled to be a part of the 2021 convention scheduled to kick-off in June.

As we start to see guidelines shift in dealing with COVID-19, unfortunately we are still seeing some events canceling in an abundance of caution. One big event that many in the Hudson Valley were looking forward to was the 2021 Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen's Association Convention.

According to the Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen's Association Facebook page the convention is still set to start with the quarterly meeting on June 16th, but they've decided to cancel some of the other previously schedule events due to COVID restrictions.

The canceled events now include the 9/11 Remembrance Parade and the block party which were scheduled for June 18th. Also canceled is the Volunteer Fireman's Dress Parade which was scheduled for June 19th. All three events were scheduled to be held in Saugerties, New York.

The HVVA sited COVID-19 restrictions from both New York State and Ulster County as the reason for canceling the events. Officials said, "It was the committees sincere hope that we'd see some change in the restrictions." They went on to say, "the committee contacted the state and county to see if there would be any change in the restrictions in light of the COVID-19 vaccine."

Based on the information the committee had access to, they decided to cancel, "in the best interest of all concerned." They did say that they'll continue to monitor both the state and county websites for any changes. They ended the announcement on a positive and said, "our committee has committed to hosting the 2024 HVVFA convention."

Used Hudson Valley Fire Truck For Sale

Cuomo Shares 'Great News' Issues New COVID Rules For New York