NY DEC to Share Progress on Community Air Monitoring Initiative

The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has new opportunities for public input and review of current work in regards to communities participating in the 2022-2023 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. This first round of meetings will help DEC gather community input to target emission sources and future strategies to reduce air solution in these communities, including greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.

The DEC is undertaking a statewide community air quality monitoring effort in ten disadvantaged communities that are home to an estimated five million New Yorkers. Air quality monitoring will target locations within the communities with high air pollution burdens. The DEC's efforts are to try to reduce air pollution to help achieve the goals of the State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

The ten communities identified as having a disproportionate air pollution burden include

Buffalo/Niagara Falls/Tonawanda,

Capital Region,

Bronx,

Manhattan,

Rochester,

Syracuse,

Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle,

Brooklyn,

Queens,

Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury.

Air monitoring will be bolstered by an addition $2 million in grants that will support community-led, complementary air monitoring efforts, and $1 million in Community Air Monitoring Capacity Building Grants, for a total of $3 million in grants to communities. At the completion of the monitoring, the DEC will advance strategies to reduce emission of toxic air contaminants, criteria air pollutants, and greenhouse gases in these communities.

Air pollution data will be collected by Aclima, who have been contracted by New York State to measure air pollution from cars, diesel trucks, construction equipment, commercial sources and industrial facilities.

NY DEC Seeking Community Input for 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative

The DEC has announced it's first wave of meetings to receive public input, along with provide an overview of the initiative. The DEC will present a preliminary overview of the first quarter of air monitoring results to each community. Information presented will include how and where the air monitoring is conducted on the street level and how the DEC will compile and analyze the data. The point of the data is to identify potential contributors of emissions for each pollutant being monitored.

The DEC will also provide an update on progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative. the DEC plans to hold meetings regularly throughout the year to update the community on the progress of the air monitoring and to provide a space for input. Staff from DEC's Division of Air Resources and the Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions.

The initial communities holding meetings include Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queen, and Syracuse. The first round of meetings for Hudson Valley communities such as Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle will be announced shortly.

Brooklyn

When: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex. com/meetny/j.php?MTID= m8ff0146f1f06c86ab05575a46f211 83f

Meeting Number: 161 979 6832

Meeting Password: kiVYUZNp753

Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/ Westbury

When: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex. com/meetny/j.php?MTID= mdb83c63ffd50ac5a5dad0fe500660 f78

Meeting Number: 161 959 5990

Meeting Password: HempQuartUpdate1

Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Queens

When: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex. com/meetny/j.php?MTID= m4f1b423630615fb647a3009009682 34b

Meeting Number: 161 472 8134

Meeting Password: sG4Z3Dmyim4

Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Syracuse

When: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 6 p.m.

Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex. com/meetny/j.php?MTID= m76f0b46c5b9adaa999b56e421fe41 297

Meeting Number: 161 986 4600

Meeting Password: air315

Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500

Interpreter services shall be made available to deaf persons, and translator services shall be made available to persons with limited English proficiency, at no charge for either service, upon written request. Requests should be received 10 calendar days before each meeting, but DEC will make every effort to fulfill requests received closer to the meeting date. Requests can be directed to the NYSDEC Office of Communication Services, either by mail (address: NYSDEC, Office of Communication Services, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-4500), by telephone (518 402-8044) or by e-mail (language@dec.ny.gov).

NYS DEC K9 Cramer The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation relies on its K9 team in the field. Cramer was the first K9 assigned to NYS DEC Region 1, Long Island. He is trained in evidence recovery for fish and wildlife. He is certified in venison, stripe bass, and ducks.

DEC Rescues 7 Animals in 20 Days The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation rescues humans lost or hurt while hiking, boating or just enjoying the great outdoors. But they also rescue the animals that call the outdoors home. Officers have rescued 7 animals in the last 20 days alone.