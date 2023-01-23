NY DEC to Share Progress on Community Air Monitoring Initiative
The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) has new opportunities for public input and review of current work in regards to communities participating in the 2022-2023 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. This first round of meetings will help DEC gather community input to target emission sources and future strategies to reduce air solution in these communities, including greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to climate change.
The 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative
The DEC is undertaking a statewide community air quality monitoring effort in ten disadvantaged communities that are home to an estimated five million New Yorkers. Air quality monitoring will target locations within the communities with high air pollution burdens. The DEC's efforts are to try to reduce air pollution to help achieve the goals of the State's Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.
The ten communities identified as having a disproportionate air pollution burden include
- Buffalo/Niagara Falls/Tonawanda,
- Capital Region,
- Bronx,
- Manhattan,
- Rochester,
- Syracuse,
- Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle,
- Brooklyn,
- Queens,
- Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury.
Air monitoring will be bolstered by an addition $2 million in grants that will support community-led, complementary air monitoring efforts, and $1 million in Community Air Monitoring Capacity Building Grants, for a total of $3 million in grants to communities. At the completion of the monitoring, the DEC will advance strategies to reduce emission of toxic air contaminants, criteria air pollutants, and greenhouse gases in these communities.
Air pollution data will be collected by Aclima, who have been contracted by New York State to measure air pollution from cars, diesel trucks, construction equipment, commercial sources and industrial facilities.
NY DEC Seeking Community Input for 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative
The DEC has announced it's first wave of meetings to receive public input, along with provide an overview of the initiative. The DEC will present a preliminary overview of the first quarter of air monitoring results to each community. Information presented will include how and where the air monitoring is conducted on the street level and how the DEC will compile and analyze the data. The point of the data is to identify potential contributors of emissions for each pollutant being monitored.
The DEC will also provide an update on progress of establishing community advisory committees to engage with local stakeholders throughout this initiative. the DEC plans to hold meetings regularly throughout the year to update the community on the progress of the air monitoring and to provide a space for input. Staff from DEC's Division of Air Resources and the Office of Environmental Justice will be available to answer questions.
The initial communities holding meetings include Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queen, and Syracuse. The first round of meetings for Hudson Valley communities such as Mount Vernon/Yonkers/New Rochelle will be announced shortly.
Brooklyn
When: Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 1 p.m.
Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.
Meeting Number: 161 979 6832
Meeting Password: kiVYUZNp753
Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500
Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/
When: Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.
Meeting Number: 161 959 5990
Meeting Password: HempQuartUpdate1
Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500
Queens
When: Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.
Meeting Number: 161 472 8134
Meeting Password: sG4Z3Dmyim4
Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500
Syracuse
When: Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Link to join meeting: https://meetny.webex.
Meeting Number: 161 986 4600
Meeting Password: air315
Call In Number to join by phone only: 518-549-0500
Interpreter services shall be made available to deaf persons, and translator services shall be made available to persons with limited English proficiency, at no charge for either service, upon written request. Requests should be received 10 calendar days before each meeting, but DEC will make every effort to fulfill requests received closer to the meeting date. Requests can be directed to the NYSDEC Office of Communication Services, either by mail (address: NYSDEC, Office of Communication Services, 625 Broadway, Albany, New York 12233-4500), by telephone (518 402-8044) or by e-mail (language@dec.ny.gov).