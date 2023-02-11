‘Terrifying Encounter’ Ensued at High School in Hudson, NY

A Columbia County, NY school was placed on lockdown to determine if the threat was credible.

What scary situation recently happened at a high school in Columbia County, NY?

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, they received a phone call yesterday morning about a possible weapon on the school grounds of Donald R. Kline Technical School in Hudson, NY. Ugh, that's absolutely terrifying for anyone involved and the parents of students too.

How was the threat handled?

Quickly and amazingly, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and the school was IMMEDIATELY placed on lockdown to follow the school's safety procedures. The lockdown was lifted at 1:56 pm and the school was able to safely dismiss students so they could go home.



According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office, an investigation was conducted and it was determined that there was no credible threat to anyone and the school.

Law Enforcement Officials also said there was no weapon found on the school property as well. Thankfully nobody was injured and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office received many nice comments on their Facebook page for how they handled the incident.

We will keep you updated if any more details come out on the incident. Also, thank you to all the law enforcement officials who helped out with this investigation and for helping keep our schools safe.

