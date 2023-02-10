Whether you're single or not, these are some cool area events to check out.

Valentine's Day is coming up and the Hudson Valley has no shortage of cool happenings. Establishments throughout the area are putting together some cool, hip events for those looking to do some pre Valentines celebrating over the weekend. We've compiled a list of 5 must-do events that would make Cupid proud.

5 Cool, Hip Hudson Valley Valentine's Weekend Events

Heartbreak Hotel

Reason and Ruckus Instagram Reason and Ruckus Instagram loading...

Reason & Ruckus in Poughkeepsie has a full weekend lineup being dubbed as Heartbreak Hotel at Reason & Ruckus. Reason & Ruckus is a neighborhood bar highlighting Hudson Valley ingredients, local artists, connection and community. Check out their website here and link up to their official Instagram for tickets and info on Heartbreak Hotel.

Reason & Ruckus

305 Main St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

Adult Glow in the Dark Paint Skate

Hyde Park Roller Magic Facebook Hyde Park Roller Magic Facebook loading...

Roller Magic located in Hyde Park is your number-one spot for good, wholesome family fun. It's also your stop for Adult Glow Night featuring DJ AKR on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11:30pm-2:30am. More info at the website here.

Hyde Park Roller Magic

4178 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538

Hoppy Valentines Masquerade Ball

Froggy Daze Facebook Froggy Daze Facebook loading...

Hoppy Valentines Masquerade Ball takes place at Hudson Valley Resort & Spa in Kerhonkson on February 10 and 11 with two stages featuring 20 plus bands, and indoor pool, and craft vendors. The event is headlined by Ska legends The Pietasters. Get more info here.

Hudson Valley Resort & Spa

400 Granite Rd, Kerhonkson, NY 12446

Almost Valentine's Jam

Here24 Facebook Here24 Facebook loading...

District Social in Beacon hosts the Almost Valentines Jam with New York's Premier Party Band Here24 on Saturday, Feb. 11. Event is free. Sing along and party the night away with favorites from The Weeknd, Michael Jackson, Beyonce, The Bee Gees, Aerosmith, Christina Aguilera, Pink, The Killers, Def Leppard and more. Get more info here.

District Social

511 Fishkill Ave, Beacon, NY 12508

Jet Set Tiki Bar Facebook Jet Set Tiki Bar Facebook loading...

Jet Set Tiki Bar is the hottest new spot on the Newburgh waterfront. Celebrate Valentine's weekend with live music from the Tonebenders on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-10pm. The band covers a wide variety of musical genres including classic jazz standards, R&B, dance music, and classics from the 60s to current pop and country favorites. Monday night, February 13 its the Galentine's Day Paint & Sip event. More info here.

Jet Set Tiki Bar

50 Front St, Newburgh, NY 12550

So there are just some of the many, cool things on tap for Valentine's Weekend 2023. There is sure to be something to your liking on the list. Get out and enjoy what the Hudson Valley has to offer whether you're coupled up, or single and ready to mingle.

