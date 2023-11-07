New Ownership for Fine Jewelry Store in Columbia County, NY

The previous owners are saying their goodbyes, but are assuring Hudson Valley residents that they will be left in good hands or jewels.

A lot of businesses in the Hudson Valley are family owned and have been part of the community forever. Sometimes on Facebook ,you'll see pictures of a business when they first opened and then a picture right before the owners retire and close down. One Hudson Valley business will be going through a change of ownership, but they are assuring residents that everything will be okay.

Where is R.H. Van Alstyne Fine Jewelry located?

The store is located on 42 Main Street in Chatham, New York. Right in Columbia County, this store has been open for over 33 years and serviced the needs of the community.The owners recently put out a Facebook post and mentioned how they are going to be retiring, but they will be here to ensure a smooth transition with the new owners happens.



They also mentioned how there's a large sale going on (starting today) and there are some great deals for people to take advantage of.

We wish the new owners the best of luck with their new adventure and hope there retirement is amazing. We also wish the new owners the best of luck as well.

Do you have any memories of R.H. Van Alstyle Fine Jewelry or have you shopped there before? Share your stories with us on the station app.

Here's a place that could use some new ownership, it's an abandoned hotel that was once a very popular place: