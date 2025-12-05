What’s The Cold Hometown & Coldest Temps Ever In New York

New York residents are waking up to cold temperatures they haven't felt in about a year.

But it’s nothing compared to the town that holds the state's all-time low. Wait until you see where New York’s coldest temperatures were recorded.

We were curious what's the coldest hometown in New York and what's the coldest temperature ever recorded.

New Yorkers Will Want To Bundle Up

Guasor Guasor loading...

New Yorkers will definitely want to bundle up before heading outside Friday as cold weather blankets the Hudson Valley and most of the state. Overnight temperatures fell to the single digits in many spots across the Hudson Valley.

It's freezing in the Hudson Valley, when I stepped outside, it reminded me of my college days at SUNY Plattsburgh. I always tell people, you don't know cold until you spend a winter in the North Country.

So I was curious if Plattsburgh is the coldest city in New York. Spoiler Alert: To my surprise, it's not. Find out New York's coldest hometown below:

LOOK: What is the coldest city in every state?

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

Record Lows Possible In The Hudson Valley

Irina Igumnova Irina Igumnova loading...

Weather experts were predicting parts of the Hudson Valley to tie a record for low temps Friday. That made me wonder, what's the coldest temperature ever record in New York State. That answer is below:

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State Temperatures can get downright cold across the United States. However, some states are much, MUCH colder than others. See what the lowest recorded temperatures are for each state. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

The high on Friday is expected to be just below the freezing mark, but no precipitation is on tap. If you are spending time outdoors, make sure to wear layers, remain dry and have on proper footwear.

BRRRR: The 15 Coldest Cities in America

The 9 Coldest States In America Winter in Montana can be 6 months long. Here in Big Sky Country, we are known for freezing temperatures and lots of snow, but where do we rank compared to the other cold-weather states? Check out the Top 10 Coldest US States below. Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf

The 9 Coldest States In America

The 9 Coldest States In America Winter in Montana can be 6 months long. Here in Big Sky Country, we are known for freezing temperatures and lots of snow, but where do we rank compared to the other cold-weather states? Check out the Top 10 Coldest US States below. Gallery Credit: Derek Wolf