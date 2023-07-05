Each of these 6 women has been missing from around New York State for decades. Police are looking for any information that can help them close these cold cases and give their families closure.

1. Cynthia D. Bulmer

Missing since 1998

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Cynthia is a white female, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She was born on April 4, 1957, and has green eyes. Cynthia was last seen at 10:30 pm on March 26, 1998, at Kendzies Restaurant on Main Street in Lockport, NY.

Cynthia Bulmer was last seen with two unidentified black males. Cynthia lived alone at 186 Ontario Street, Lockport, NY. Her family is offering a $10,000 reward for her safe return. ~ New York State Police

If you know where she might be or what happened to her, please contact the Lockport Police Department at (716) 433-7700 or email the New York State Police at nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov.

2. Darlene Conklin

Missing since 1981

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Darlene, a white female, is believed to have been murdered. She was last seen on April 19, 1981, in Monsey, Rockland County, NY. Her date of birth is October 15, 1959. She has green eyes, weighs 110 pounds, and is 5 feet 8 inches tall. She has several identifying tattoos on her hands.

Please contact Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400 or email the New York State Police at nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov with any information.

3. Valarie Lorraine Cuccia

Missing since 1974

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Valarie has been missing since May 4, 1974. She was last seen at a discotheque, which was located at 96th Street and 3rd Avenue in Brooklyn, NY. She is described as a white female, 120 pounds, and is 5 feet 6 inches tall. Her date of birth is October 16, 1953. She has brown eyes and a scar on her left calf.

Valarie Lorraine Cuccia met a friend at the PS-211 Park on May 4, 1974. From there, they hitchhiked to a discotheque and once inside the two girls separated. Later, Cuccia's friend saw her talking to two unknown white males. It is believed that she was later forced into their vehicle and possibly taken to the state of Massachusetts. The vehicle was described as a passenger car with a blue metallic finish. ~ New York State Police

If you have any information, please contact NYS VICAP at 518-464-7144 or email the New York State Police at nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov.

4. Michelle C. Eason

Missing since 1997

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Michelle is a Black female who was born on March 9, 1971. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown eyes. She was last seen in September of 1997 on Main Street, Poughkeepsie, NY.

Michelle C. Eason is one of seven women reported missing from the Dutchess County area since October 1996. She has extensive dental work and a birth mark/dark area on left shoulder. ~ New York State Police

Contact the Poughkeepsie Police Department at (845) 451-4000 or email the New York State Police at nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov if you have any information that might help the police.

5. Erica Jane Franolich

Missing since 1986

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Erica is a white female, who was born on August 12, 1960. She has brown eyes and a mole on her left knee. She weighs 100 pounds and is 5 feet 4 inches tall. Erica was last seen on October 13, 1986, in Middleburgh, NY.

Erica was last heard from October 13, 1986. She was last seen in the vicinity of Main Street in Middleburgh, New York. She is believed to be the victim of foul play. Erica was last seen wearing blue denim overalls with a bulky shirt. ~ New York State Police

If you have any information about Erica, please contact the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation at (518) 630-1700 or email the New York State Police at nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov.

6. Lucy Delia Fuentes

Missing since 1992

New York State Police New York State Police loading...

Lucy was last seen in Newburgh, NY, on October 22, 1992. She may have left the area and headed to Florida with a male. She is a white female who weighs 155 pounds, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and has brown eyes. Her date of birth is October 7, 1957.

Please contact the New York State Police at (845) 691-2922 or email the New York State Police at nysvicap@troopers.ny.gov with any info you may have on Lucy.

There are many more people who have been missing for years from New York; you can see them all here.

