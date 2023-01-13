A young Hudson Valley mother of two was murdered by a New York City man "where she should have felt safest – her home."

On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced a New York City man was sentenced for murdering a lower Hudson Valley mother.

New York City Man Sentenced For 2018 Murder Of Westchester County Mother

Cynell Brown, 32, of New York City was sentenced to 25 years to life for the 2018 murder of Tarrytown mother Jessica Wiltse.

“Today’s sentence is justice for the heinous and cold-blooded murder of Jessica Wiltse, a mother of two who was shot and killed in a place where she should have felt safest – her home. I commend the Tarrytown Police Department for their leadership and our law enforcement partners for their assistance in securing this conviction on behalf of the victim’s family," Rocah said.

After a four-week trial in November 2022, Brown was found guilty of murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

Mother Murdered In Tarrytown, New York

On February 27, 2018, at approximately 7:10 a.m., Brown used a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol to shoot the 34-year-old victim two times, striking her in the chest and arm, in her home on White Plains Road in Tarrytown.

She was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where she was pronounced dead.

Police Investigation Into Westchester County, New York Murder

During the investigation, police found the gun used in the murder in a garbage can at a bus stop near the victim’s home and a suitcase near the garbage can that contained papers with Brown's name and number.

Police also obtained surveillance video showing Brown purchasing a number of grocery items the night before the murder that was later recovered from the Wiltse's home.

“Cynell Brown committed a vicious crime in our Village. Through the dedicated efforts of numerous investigators and law enforcement personnel, Mr. Brown was brought to justice and will now be held accountable for his actions. Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family members," Tarrytown Police Chief John Barbelet said.

A motive for the murder was not released.

