Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shop Closes Their Doors

As the famous saying goes, "When one door closes, another one opens". What if you don't want the door to close on your favorite coffee shop? Hudson Valley residents were asking themselves the same question.

We have watched some of our favorite mom-and-pop shops, restaurants, and local businesses close down. Some of them have retired while others are already on a new journey elsewhere.

Everyone has their go-to spot where they can enjoy their warm beverage, a homemade pastry, and enjoy their solitude. Whether this is a chain business or a locally owned one, it can feel as if it's a second home.

A Fan Favorite Hudson Valley Coffee Shops Closes Their Doors

Canva Canva loading...

In 2022, Javajo's closed its doors at its other location in Middletown, NY.

Located inside the Galleria at Crystal Run Mall, many residents looked forward to a cup of joe for breakfast or a pick me up, mid-day.

Orange County, NY Coffee Shop, Javajo's Updated Its Monroe, NY Location In 2022

Canva Canva loading...

This fan-favorite coffee shop served tasty, locally made options to residents. From turnovers to danishes, brownies, bagels, rolls, and more, there was a wide variety. Java Jo served different blends of coffee using Colombian, Arabica, Sumatran, and Ethiopian beans.

Get our free mobile app

Javajo's Made A Shocking Announcement On Social Media

As local residents read the message from Javajo's,

"It is with such a heavy heart that we announce tomorrow 1/29 will be our last day open as Javajo's Coffee Bar. We love you all and can't tell you how grateful we are for all of your support these last 6 years. We hope to see you all tomorrow for one last cup of Javajo's Coffee!"

SEE ALSO: Restaurants And Stores The Hudson Valley Misses The Most

Loyal Customers Expressed How They Felt About Javajo's Closing

The comments filled up on Javajo's Facebook page and loyal customers expressed how they felt.

"Such sad news - you all are great people and a big part of the community. Best of luck with your next endeavor." "thanks for keeping us fueled the past 6 years. Best of luck in your future endeavors ❤️." "Thanks for the memories and those great cups of Joe. Good luck in the future." "This is a huge loss for Monroe. 💔💔💔. Thank you for trying to bring light and life into our town. ❤️" "Thank you Javajo’s for all the great coffee, donuts, pastries, wine, delicious food and music over the years! Wow what you offered Monroe was great and enjoyed. Sorry to hear this. Looking forward to what you may do next….."

Where will Hudson Valley residents go for their coffee served exactly how they like it? Share with us where you believe the best coffee lives in the Hudson Valley.

The Top 6 Reasons Why New Yorkers Are Moving Out Why are so many New Yorkers leaving the state? It has been a popular discussion over the last few years, and an issue that was even addressed recently by Governor Hochul as one we the state needs to fix. The pandemic has certainly influenced the ratio of folks leaving New York versus those moving in, but there are a multitude of reasons why New Yorkers move out. Here are the top 6 according to United Van Lines.