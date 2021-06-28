Classic Rock Band to Release Live Album Recorded in Hudson Valley

An iconic classic rock band is celebrating its 50th anniversary by releasing a brand new live album recorded right here in the Hudson Valley.

Just a few months before the global pandemic hit the United States, Daryl's House in Pawling was packed to the rafters for an unforgettable performance. Now, that concert is being memorialized on a brand new live album and DVD set.

The date was November 17, 2019, and Foghat was in town to perform an intimate show at the Pawling concert venue. The setlist contained all of Foghat's biggest hits like “Slow Ride,” “I Just Want To Make Love To You” and “Fool For The City.”

Foghat guitarist, Bryan Basset, explained that bringing those rock anthems from enormous arenas to the small stage at Daryl's house required some tweaking of the acoustics and their own performance.

To play in a small intimate venue like Daryl’s club was really fun and something we don’t do often. Combine that with the fact that this venue has been fine-tuned for acoustics by the on-site recording professionals and this became a great place for us to play and record.

Going from tens of thousands of fans singing every word along with the band to facing a room of people eating dinner is quite the adjustment. Drummer Roger Earl says that the Hudson Valley audience was ready for pretty much anything, which made playing in a small venue a real treat for the band.

It was a change and a real pleasure to play this particular small room. I explained to a couple of folks sitting down front as we were about to take the stage that we sweat a lot, and they might want to finish eating. They just grinned and said, ‘we’re ready.’ And so were we!

The album is titled 8 Days on the Road and is scheduled for release on July 16. Foghat has posted a sneak preview of "Slow Ride" recorded live at Daryl's House on their YouTube channel.