It’s kind of weird not having Orange County Choppers here in the Hudson Valley anymore. There’s no denying that they helped make the Hudson Valley a tourist destination for people from all over the world. Love them or hate them, there’s nobody quite like the guys from Orange County Choppers.

Now you can own an awesome piece of Hudson Valley Orange County Chopper history, and help out a great cause at the same time. And when I say a piece of Hudson Valley Orange County Choppers history, I’m talking about a classic chopper designed and built by Paul Teutul Senior from Orange County Choppers. All yours.

And the good cause? It’s called Bike for Braxton. Braxton was a seemingly healthy athletic boy when he had a seizure. Overnight Braxton’s whole life changed when he was diagnosed with a stage 4 brain tumor. Life was not only changed for Braxton, but also for his family and friends. Now Braxton has the chance to try a potentially life saving treatment. That’s the good news. The bad news is that the treatment is not covered by insurance. So, Bike for Braxton was created to help Braxton fight for his life.

Our friends at Orange County Choppers may be in Florida, but that doesn’t mean you can’t own one of their classic choppers. This is a once in a lifetime chance to get your hands on a beautiful chopper designed by Paul Teutul Senior. For more information, to see the chopper and to get a ticket, check out the Bike for Braxton fundraiser page. To keep up with Orange County Choppers, visit their website.

