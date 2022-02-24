When it comes to something you love doing, eating, or using, sometimes money isn't even a thought. For myself, I love traveling, so when it comes down to it, I'll do what I can to make it happen.

Are you someone who enjoys not cooking and dining at local eateries? This is also something that I take part in and never really think about how much it costs. When we're on the go, in a rush, or simply don't feel like cooking, ordering food out is a simple solution.

I'm always on the hunt for the best chicken wraps, if you come across any, let me know. There truly is something about food that is cooked and prepared for by someone else that tastes better.

Would you believe it if I told you that I've never been to Chipotle? This is a true story and I was tempted to go the other day when I realized that I had never been.

I then googled their menu and found out the news that no one is talking about.

Chipotle is raising their prices.

We may be aware that things are increasing in price, but I was shocked to learn that this is happening to such a popular food chain. It's been said that their prices will increase by 10%, yet no one really knows until it happens.

What is the reason for the increase in prices?

The CEO, Brian Niccol, stated that with the increase in food cost, inflation, and employee pay, this all factored into the result of high prices.

This is something to keep in mind when you're ordering on different apps as well. The price increase will be there too.

Here are a few Chipotle locations to visit in the Hudson Valley.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

15 Winslow Gate Rd Unit 2, Poughkeepsie NY 12601

521 A Main St, Highland Falls, NY 10928

1217 Ulster Ave, Kingston NY 12401

10 Westage Dr, Fishkill NY 12524

444 Route 211 E Ste 2, Middletown NY 10940

Click here to visit their menu, see what's new and check out locations.

Will you still continue to eat at Chipotle? What is your favorite thing on the menu? Share with us below.

