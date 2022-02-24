Hudson Valley Woman Goes Missing in New York Near Christmas

Police in the Hudson Valley are asking for your help as they try to find a missing woman. Have you seen her? Do you know anything about her whereabouts?

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman. The woman was last seen just before Christmas in December 2021. It's unclear why authorities didn't ask for help sooner.

Police in Dutchess County say Leta Freedom was last seen in the City of Poughkeepsie.

It's believed she was last seen near Main Street and Clinton Street.

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking the public for help in finding 34-year-old Leta Freedom. Leta was reported missing on Dec. 8, 2021, according to the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Leta is described as a 5’7” approximately 175 pound light-skinned white female with blonde hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen in the City of Poughkeepsie, in the area of Main Street and Clinton St.

If you think you have seen this missing person, please contact Detective Dawn Anemelos at 845-485-3670, or call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3666.

Below is the entire press release about Leta:

The Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department is asking the public for help locating missing person Leta Freedom, date of birth 11/18/1977. Leta was reported missing on 12/8/2021. She was last seen in the City of Poughkeepsie, in the area of Main Street and Clinton St. Leta is described as a light skinned white female, 5’7”, approximately 175 lbs., blonde hair and brown eyes. If you think you have seen this missing person, please contact Detective Dawn Anemelos at 845-485-3670, or call the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department at 845-485-3666.

