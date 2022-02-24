ALERT: Deceitful T-Shirt Scam Hitting the Hudson Valley 

The Dutchess County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a new scam.

Over the weekend, the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office, put out a warning on their Facebook and Instagram pages about a strange scam that has reportedly been going on in the surrounding counties. According to the post, a text message is sent to residents from an unknown number and it advertises the sale of a t-shirt from a supposed law enforcement agency.

Officials say, this is an example of what to be on the lookout for:

According to the sheriff's office, it also mentions that there is a link in the text message and if you click it, it directs you to a working website that shows clothing allegedly created by that agency. The text message does look pretty convincing and it is easy to mistake it for something else or something legitimate.

Residents are being warned to avoid clicking any kind of link that comes from a text message or email where you don't recognize the sender that is listed. The best policy is that if you don't know who sent it, don't click anything in the message. If you have fallen victim to this scam or know someone that has, please call 845-486-3800 to report it.

Speaking of police and crime, here's a warning about items you should not carry around and a major DWI crackdown that happened. It might not be a bad idea to check both to make sure you don't fall victim to a potential crime.

Is It Legal to Carry These Things in the Hudson Valley? Answers To Your Questions About What's Legal to Carry﻿