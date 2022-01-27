Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack Will Open Many Restaurants in New York
New York residents will soon have an easier time finding Chick-fil-A or Shake Shack.
In July, the New York State Thruway Authority announced construction began on a $450 million project to redevelop the 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway. The service areas were originally built in the 1950s, with the last significant redevelopment taking place in the 1990s.
Ten service areas closed in late July to begin the first phase of the project. Empire State Thruway Partners will redevelop all 27 services areas on I-87 over the next several years.
Officials announced new food concepts will be available to customers as part of the redevelopment project, including Shake Shack and Chick-Fil-A. At least one Chick-Fil-A is just weeks from opening.
The expanded food concepts include:
New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway
- Shake Shack
- Panera
- Popeyes
- Burger King
- Panda Express
- Chick-fil-A
- Starbucks
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Taste NY
- Applegreen Convenience Store
Chik-fil-A's website states the eatery at the Chittenango Travel Plaza is "opening soon." The Democrat and Chronicle report the Chittenango Travel Plaza, near Syracuse, should open in March along with rest stops at Junius Ponds, Finger Lakes Region and Indian Castle, near Utica.
Rest stops in the Hudson Valley, New Baltimore and Plattekill should reopen in September 2022.
New amenities and services at select service areas will also include:
“A new travel experience is on the horizon for customers as this long-anticipated project to redevelop the Thruway’s 27 service area gets underway,” Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll said. “This expansive project will modernize the buildings and amenities, provide diverse and healthy food options with new restaurants and Taste NY products, and enhance the amenities for the commercial trucking industry. This is an exciting era for the Thruway Authority and we can’t wait for our customers to experience these new modern facilities.”
The following service areas closed on July 29 for redevelopment:
- Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6)
- Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65)
- New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127)
- Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210)
- Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210)
- Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266)
- Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324)
- Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337)
- Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412)
- Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397)
Construction is expected to begin in 2022 at the following service areas:
- Sloatsburg (I-87 northbound, mile marker 33)
- Ulster (I-87 southbound, mile marker 96)
- Pattersonville (I-90 westbound, mile marker 168)
- Oneida (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 244)
- Seneca (I-90 westbound, mile marker 350)
- Scottsville (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366)
