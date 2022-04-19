The Hudson Valley isn't the only part of New York that's set to get a brand-new Chick-fil-A.

Hudson Valley Post recently reported Chick-fil-A is working with officials in the Hudson Valley to open up its first location in the Hudson Valley.

According to Chick-fil-A's website, the closest stores to the Hudson Valley are located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramaus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ.

There are also some locations in the New York City area. Chick-fil-A now has plans to open 6 stores in New York, including one in the Hudson Valley. See the full list below.

Chick-fil-A Hopes To Open 7 New York Stores, 1 in Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley residents will soon also be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York and likely in the Hudson Valley.

Chik-fil-A's website states the eatery at the Chittenango Travel Plaza is "opening soon." The Democrat and Chronicle report the Chittenango Travel Plaza, near Syracuse, should open in March along with rest stops at Junius Ponds, Finger Lakes Region and Indian Castle, near Utica.

Rest stops in the Hudson Valley, New Baltimore and Plattekill should reopen in September 2022.

New amenities and services at select service areas will also include:

Chick-fil-A wants to open up a store on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers.

Before the company can start building they must get approval. Officials from Yonkers are currently reviewing Chick-fil-A's application, according to the Fairfield County Business Journal.

Chick-fil-A hopes to demolish a closed bank on Central Park Avenue in Yonkers and turn it into a stand-alone store.

Chick-fil-A also has plans to open up five more New York locations, the Real Deal reports.

Chick-fil-A is planning a restaurant in Huntington Station at 124 East Jericho Turnpike.

Another restaurant is set for 3859 Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown.

Chick-fil-A is turning a Payless into a store at Great South Bay Shopping Center in West Babylon.

Chick-fil-A also filed for a new location in Riverhead

A Chick-fil-a store in Rosedale, Queens is expected to open at some point in 2022, Newsday reports.