My newest side hustle has been selling on eBay and it's been working out pretty well. It seems that there are VHS tapes that you might have in your house that could earn you hundreds of dollars if you sold them.

I've been selling stuff online and I recently noticed that certain DVDs that I have in my attic are fetching some good money. That made me think that maybe people would pay good money for old VHS tapes. So I started looking around and it turns out you can make some pretty good extra money by selling these things.

What's stranger, is some of the titles of some of these VHS tapes that are selling for hundreds may surprise you. Take a look in your attic or basement, it might earn you some cash.

Check the Attic, These VHS Tapes Are Actually Worth Money

SEE: 30 Toys That Defined the '70s

MORE: See 30 toys that every '90s kid wanted

10 Old Fisher Price Toys That Are a Blast From The Past

CHECK IT OUT: These words were born in the '80s