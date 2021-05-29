The Hudson Valley Should Prepare for an Invasion of ‘Citidiots’ This Weekend

Getty Images

It's about to be Memorial Day Weekend...

So you know what that means? People from New York City are about to invade the Hudson Valley. Oh, I mean citidiots. You know, the people from Manhattan that drive up in their BMWs but don't know what a turn signal is. The people from Brooklyn that seem to think they control Beacon too. Or maybe it's the family from Westchester that spend 90% of their time in New York City but feel they have a claim to Dutchess County because Westchester is technically the Hudson Valley.

No matter who it is, you know exactly what a citidiot is. As someone who lives in the Hudson Valley, and I mean Poughkeepsie, not Scarsdale, it drives me nuts when people from NYC take over the region. It's always on a holiday weekend. Beacon, Kingston, Hudson, and New Paltz are some of the major hot spots for New York City-folk to invade. You can spot their kid's designer clothes from a mile away.

The biggest thing that frustrates me with people from New York City coming to the Hudson Valley is the amount of trash they leave. I don't get it? You shouldn't litter in the City and you definitely shouldn't litter in the Hudson Valley.

So this Memorial Day Weekend, as you see the 10th SUV without a turn signal, remember they'll only be here for a few more days. Then they'll return home, leaving chaos and trash behind them, as they prepare to come up for Fourth of July weekend.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top