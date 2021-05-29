Camping Season Opens

Camping reservations are an all time high this year.

If you and the family are thinking about doing any camping this year, the Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that their 56 campgrounds and day use areas in the Adirondack and Catskill forest preserves have officially opened to the public on May 21st.

After the year we all just went though many folks are turning to camping this year for some family fun and to camp this year the DEC is asking campers to make reservations online to reserve a spot at one of their 56 locations including some of there most popular sites:

Frontier Town Campground, Equestrian and Day Use Area, town of North Hudson, Essex County

Cranberry Lake Campground and Day-Use Area, Cranberry Lake, St. Lawrence County

Eagle Point Campground, Pottersville, Warren County

Narrow Island Campground, Lake George, Warren County

Meadowbrook Campground, Ray Brook, Essex County

Those sites among many others have been a part of the DEC doing what they can to make the camping experience more enjoyable this year with upgrades to help improve the visitor experience. Upgrades have taken place at many locations including new showers and comfort stations, power and water systems, plus many others.

If you are interested in planning a camping or day trip to any of the DEC destinations but aren't sure which one to go to, the DEC has set up an awesome interactive guide to help in choosing what'll work best for you. You can access the guide here.

