Cicadas Can Be Dangerous to Your Dog’s Health

We've been bracing for it for weeks now and it looks like it's almost time.

The 17-year wait is over and the cicadas are said to be invading the Hudson Valley some time soon. Back in January it was reported that millions of cicadas would unearth themselves for the first time since 2004.

Luckily for us here in the Hudson Valley there was a bit of a cold snap of weather. That cold snap delayed the arrival of our new noisy neighbors. However, with the warmer temperatures it's looking like the cicadas will be here any day now.

With that being said, you're likely to see a cicada (or thousands) at some point this summer. Your pets will probably encounter them too. Are cicadas dangerous when it comes to your pets health?

The American Kennel Club answered all the questions you might have when it comes to your pup ingesting the noisy bugs.

According to American Kennel Club's Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr. Jerry Klein, dogs should be okay after eating a few cicadas. Klein goes on to explain:

In most cases, your dog will be fine after eating a few cicadas. However, dogs that gorge on the large, crunchy insects will find the exoskeleton difficult to digest and can suffer serious consequences.

Those "serious consequences" include severe stomach upset and abdominal pain, vomiting, and bloody diarrhea.

There is also the possibility of your dog choking on a stiff cicada wing and possibly ingesting "unhealthy amounts of pesticides."

How can you prevent your dog from snacking on cicadas? Well it's probably easier said than done, but the American Kennel Club suggests working on training your dog to "leave it" or being a "constant companion" whenever your dog goes outside.

