Millions of Cicadas Expected to Invade Hudson Valley This Summer

The biggest cicada invasion since 2004 is expected to plague the Hudson Valley in 2021.

The world's largest colony of cicadas are expected to emerge from their underground slumber, crawling through the earth and covering the Hudson Valley this summer. It's been seven years since the Hudson Valley saw any cicada activity in the area, but that emergence will pale in comparison to what we will experience in just a few months.

This year's cicada invasion will be from Brood X, the largest and most concentrated colony of cicadas that emerge once every 16 or 17 years. Last summer, Brood IX returned to North Carolina, Virgina and West Virginia, but ignored our region. Here in the Hudson Valley, we haven't seen a cicada emergence since Brood II appeared in 2013.

This year's cicada invasion will be exceptional here in the Hudson Valley. USA Today reports that we could see up to 1.5 million cicadas per square acre. The buzzing and chirping bugs will climb up through the earth where they've been hiding for the past 17 years. As they shed their exoskeletons, you'll see those crispy shells stuck on trees, decks and structures around your home as early as this spring.

The clicking noise of millions of cicadas will be heard throughout the Hudson Valley this summer, as the insects seek out a mate before their next 17-year slumber begins this fall. Unless you really want to get creeped out, finger-snapping should be avoided in your backyard this summer. Because they're so desperate to reproduce, simply snapping your fingers can cause a cicada to jump on you, mistaking the noise for a suitable mate.

Don't say we didn't warn you.