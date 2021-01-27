Airline Offering $79 Flights From New York to Palm Beach

Who couldn't use a getaway to some warmer weather? Jetblue is offering $79 flights from New York to Florida for a very limited time.

These past 10 months have not been easy for people all around the country but especially New Yorkers. Those of us close to New York City started the pandemic in what is believed by many to be the epicenter of the virus in our country.

Though things still remain difficult it is important to take some comfort in knowing that things will be normal again one day and hopefully sooner rather than later.

It's important to try to push on while still being safe.

You deserve a warm vacation. It's been a trying 10 months and if you feel up to it you can buy very inexpensive airfare to a nice and sunny destination right now.

According to JetBlue, right now you can book a one-way flight from JFK International Airport to Palm Beach International airport. The one-way tickets start at just $79 in February but you need to act fast and book by January 28 to get those rates.

Many people may be skeptical of flying right now due to the fear of catching COVID.

According to MIT Medical, even with proper safety guidelines like sanitizer the plane and leaving an empty middle seat there can still be a moderate risk involved when flying whether it's at the airport or on the plane.

Does the fear of COVID stop you from traveling even if the prices make it extremely tempting.

As of the middle of January, officials in Florida announced that they wouldn't prevent out of state residents from getting a vaccine in the Sunshine State.