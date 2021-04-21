There Are Some Exciting Changes Coming to a Popular Hudson Valley Mall

The Galleria at Crystal Run in Middletown has announced that there are some changes coming to the operation of the mall, which will begin on April 23.

The Galleria at Crystal Run has announced that it will begin a phased expansion of its hours of operation. There are two phases outlined for the changes that are being made. Phases one will begin on April 23 with the following hours of operation:

Monday - Saturday : Open at 10:00 a.m. No Change to Closing Time

: Thursday - Saturday: Close at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.



Phase Two will begin on June 28 under the following hours of operation:

Monday - Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday : 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

:

Karla Leon, Marketing Director at Galleria at Crystal Run said:

Given the steady increases in traffic we are seeing at the Galleria at Crystal Run, combined with increased vaccination rollout, the re-opening of movie theatres, and pent-up customer demand for more venues to be open earlier and later in the day, we are excited to begin ramping back to regular operating hours in the coming days.

Restaurants within the mall may operate under different hours of operation. Customers are encouraged to call ahead to confirm hours before or visit the mall's directory. With the expansion of hours, comes many opportunities for employment. The mall is currently offering a "Get Hired" job fair with more than 20 businesses looking to fill positions.

Those who are interested in the employment opportunities available through the Galleria at Crystal Run's Get Hired job fair can visit the mall's website. the job fair goes through May 2.

